ESSE MENINO

Musicbox Lisboa
Tue, 17 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€16.50
“Tá passada?” Pois então, fique! O humorista, ativista político e LGBTQIAP+, Esse Menino, criador do icônico vídeo da ‘Pifaizer’, desembarca em outubro para turnê por grandes cidades europeias com seu show ‘Esse Menino Ao Vivo’. O espetáculo aterrissa no M Read more

Presented by Musicbox.

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:30 pm

