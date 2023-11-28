Top track

Billy Lockett

Canvas 2
Tue, 28 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsManchester
£17.75

About

Billy Lockett at Canvas 2.

14+ (under 18's accompanied).

Presented by A New View Music.

Lineup

Billy Lockett

Venue

Canvas 2

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Doors open6:30 pm

