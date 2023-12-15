Top track

Ghouljaboy RCC Anima't

Absenta
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsReus
From €8.67

About

Ghouljaboy és el projecte personal de Jordi Arroyo, que el 2019 es va donar a conèixer amb la seva primera mixtape a través de La Vendición, el segell líder de l'escena trap i urbana a Espanya.

L'any 2020, tot i ser un temps mort per a molts de la indústr...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Associació Cultural Anima't.

Lineup

Ghouljaboy

Venue

Absenta

Carrer d'Aleus, 2, 43201 Reus, Tarragona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

