New Era No Cap (GlorySixVain, El Bugg, El Toca)

Planta Baja
Thu, 15 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsGranada
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

New Era No Cap Tour 23'

Menores de 16 años acompañados con tutor legal
Organizado por Ampial.
Lineup

El Bugg, El Toca, Benice

Venue

Planta Baja

Calle Horno de Abad, 11, 18002 Granada, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

