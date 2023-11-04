Top track

Henri Herbert - Gettin on Down

Henri Herbert RCC Anima't

El Racó de la Palma
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsReus
About

Nascut a França, Henri Herbert va començar a tocar el piano a una edat molt jove i, amb el temps, va desenvolupar un estil únic, el qual ha estat comparat amb grans músics com Jerry Lee Lewis i Albert Ammons. Els seus inicis musicals van ser en petits loca...

Organizado por Associació Cultural Anima't.

Lineup

Henri Herbert

Venue

El Racó de la Palma

Passeig de Mata, 12, 43202 Reus, Tarragona, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

