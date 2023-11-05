DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Goblin Hovel, Bastion's Wake, Valence, + More

The Kingsland
Sun, 5 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Visionary Booking Presents

This is an 16+ event

Visionary Booking

Lineup

Reign of Fear, Goblin Hovel, Valence

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

