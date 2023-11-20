Top track

Michael Mayo - You and You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Shai Maestro & Michael Mayo

Jamboree Club (Barcelona)
Mon, 20 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Michael Mayo - You and You
Got a code?

About

El Shai Maestro i el Michael Mayo son una representació de l'escena de Nova York: fresca, desacomplexada en la curiositat i musicalment impecable. Estimen les melodies i les lletres que reivindiquen la vulnerabilitat humana per sobre de tot. Junts, Maestro Read more

Organizado por Laboratori d'Arts Contemplatives ( LAC ).

Lineup

Venue

Jamboree Club (Barcelona)

Plaça Reial, 17, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.