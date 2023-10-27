DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Karaoke Night!

Jungle Electric
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
SocialLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Our glorious resident drag @ShandyHalfPaint is hosting a Karaoke Night!

Doors and bar 7:00PM

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Jungle Electric.

Venue

Jungle Electric

467 Roman Rd, Bow, London E3 5LX
Doors open7:00 pm

