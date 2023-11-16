DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Axel Kaner-Lidstrom at Jazz re:freshed

Ninety One Living Room
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Axel Kaner-Lidstrom is a trumpet player, band-leader, and composer. Most recently, Axel recorded an album with jazz legend, Gary Bartz (Miles Davis' band member), as well as touring internationally with Celeste, performing Glastonbury Festival and Philharm Read more

Presented by Jazz re:freshed
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Axel Kaner-Lidstrom

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.