Shit Show

Timbre Room
Sat, 21 Oct, 6:30 pm
ComedySeattle
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Shit Show

October 21st at Timbre Room

$12 Presale // $18 Door

Seattle’s Shittiest Drag Duo D’Mon & Viper Fengz Present You: THE SHITSHOW!

An evening of UNHINGED drag, and a TWISTED monthly survival challenge SHOWDOWN for the chance at cash*..

Presented by Timbre Room.
Venue

Timbre Room

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open6:30 pm
300 capacity

