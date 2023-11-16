Top track

GAIKA: Live + Signing

Rough Trade East
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Rough Trade East is excited to present an in-store live performance and signing from GAIKA. This unique event celebrates the release of their new studio album 'Drift', released via Big Dada.

Some tickets for this event also include a physical copy of the

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Gaika

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

