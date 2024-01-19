Top track

J Mahon + Terra Twin

The Lanes
Fri, 19 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
About

Raised in North Queensland, Australia, Jarrod Mahon is not one to shy away from bold new endeavours.Once parting was ways his previous record label in 2019, Mahon chose to go fully independent, relocating to Berlin in 2019 (where he still resides), despite...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.
Lineup

Terra Twin, J Mahon

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

