V V Brown: Am I British Yet?: A Multidisciplinary Exploration

Rough Trade East
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"Am I British yet?" is an extraordinary event set to take place at Rough Trade, offering a profound exploration of sociological concepts surrounding identity. This innovative gathering will seamlessly combine the worlds of music, poetry, intellectual disco Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

V V Brown

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

