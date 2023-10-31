DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Piña Off

Oratorio di Santa Brigida
Tue, 31 Oct, 6:00 pm
DJSanremo
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Trascorsi due mesi da Piña 2023 ha inizio Piña Off, una rassegna di eventi itineranti alla Pigna che ci guiderà fino a Piña 2024.

This is an 18+ event

Lineup

James Falco

Venue

Oratorio di Santa Brigida

Vicolo Balilla 57, 18038 Sanremo Imperia, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

