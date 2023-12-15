Top track

Origins x Teenage Dreams: DJ Heartstring + more

FOLD
Fri, 15 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£27.50

About

DJ Heartstring's Teenage Dreams lands at FOLD for their first London showcase!

The Berlin based duo burst onto the scene in 2021 with their Trance Dance Music (TDM) sound, balancing a straight groove aimed at the dance floor with the occasional pop extrav Read more

Presented by Origins Sound LTD.
Lineup

DJ HEARTSTRING

Venue

FOLD

Gillian House, Stephenson St, London E16 4SA, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

