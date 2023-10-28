DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Soundcrash Presents:
DJ Yoda's Halloween Nightmare at Faith in Strangers this October 28th
80s Movie Fancy Dress strongly encouraged...
This is an 18+ event
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.