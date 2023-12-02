DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Felicity Ward: WIP

The Bill Murray
Sat, 2 Dec, 3:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Felicity Ward is back in the UK working up a new show. Come and see it.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Felicity Ward

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open2:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.