Sinking Season, Indoor Friends & Friend Hospital

Notch Brewing Brighton
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsCambridge
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Come join us for a night of music courtesy of Notch Brewing in the Tap Room of the Brighton Tap Room.

This is an all ages event.

Presented by IBOOKTHINGS
Sinking Season, Indoor Friends, friend hospital

525 Western Avenue, Brighton, Massachusetts 02135, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

