Berlin Rave with Dr. Motte

Forte Antenne
Sat, 7 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsRoma
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

1989: cade il muro di Berlino.

1999: La Love Parade “Music Is THE Key” a Berlino é la più grande festa di sempre con 1 milione e mezzo di partecipanti.

C'è chi racconta di come la musica elettronica riunì le due Germanie, dalla Love Parade a oggi.

Presentato da Il Condominio APS.
Lineup

Dr. Motte, Fivequestionmarks

Venue

Forte Antenne

Via del Forte Antenne, 12, 00199 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

