Luca Ravenna - Red Sox

Teatro Colosseo
Sun, 24 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
TheatreTorino
From €31.97
Event information

Lo stand-up comedian dei record Luca Ravenna ritorna con altre due date con il tour Red Sox – Uno spettacolo comico di Luca Ravenna, prodotto e distribuito da Trident Music, nei teatri di tutta Italia. Un grande ritorno sui palchi a distanza di quasi un an Read more

Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Lineup

Luca Ravenna

Venue

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

