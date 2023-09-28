Top track

Boshe - Apple Of My Eye

Boshe / m4x / Ava Zarate

New Cross Inn
Thu, 28 Sept, 6:00 pm
About

Of Course + New Cross Live presents

Boshe
linktr.ee/boshemusic
East London's electro-pop solo artist Boshe hits the New Cross Inn stage this September

m4x
https://open.spotify.com/artist/59I91KjkQv2ep7ogDu1U0S?si=f0z0YqiBSRGKYjXMFAXfEg
Tik Tok Mu

Presented by New Cross Inn.

Lineup

Boshe

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

