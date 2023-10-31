DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Delta Jacks return tonight, they blend Country, Rock & Roll, Bluegrass and incredibly tight harmonies. This band have nailed the Americana influences and are one of the finest UK Country infused acts. Their last 2 gigs at the venue were a sell out, the
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.