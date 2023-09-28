Top track

CYBERCLUB – Panteros666, Shanixx, Ziegler

IBOAT
Thu, 28 Sept, 11:59 pm
DJBordeaux
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

CYBERCLUB

⌞PANTEROS666

5e étape de son Euro-pean tour de rentrée, PANTEROS666 fait escale à Bordeaux pour secouer le bateau. En faisant renaître l'eurodance des années 2000, PANTEROS a aussi été l'un de ceux à influencer le retour en tendance de la mode

Présenté par IBOAT.

Lineup

Panteros666

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

