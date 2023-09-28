DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cargo x Aperos Frenchies x Guettapen (28/09)

Cargo Container Bar
Thu, 28 Sept, 5:30 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

𝐎𝐍 𝐃𝐈𝐅𝐅𝐔𝐒𝐄 𝐋𝐄𝐒 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐒 𝐄𝐍 𝐏𝐋𝐄𝐈𝐍 𝐀𝐈𝐑 𝐒𝐔𝐑 𝐍𝐎𝐒 𝐁𝐄𝐑𝐆𝐄𝐒 ! 🏉🏆🔥

Les artistes d'Apéro Frenchies et de Guettapen viennent électriser l'ambiance au Cargo Container Bar. ⚡️

Tenez vous prêts car ils vont vous prouver qu'ils Read more

Présenté par WILD BUZZ AGENCY.

Venue

Cargo Container Bar

1 Port de Bercy, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.