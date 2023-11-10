Top track

Sutan

The Garage Club
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:45 pm
DJBarcelona
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tras un monumental esfuerzo y sacrificio, podemos presentar con orgullo el primer evento "Sutan", que significa "En llamas" en Euskera. Esta es nuestra proclamación y revolución contra los eventos convencionales de hoy en día, aquellos que a menudo descuid Read more

Organizado por Musitech S.L..

Lineup

Scalameriya

Venue

The Garage Club

Passatge Can Polític, 13, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

