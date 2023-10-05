DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

More Than Music Fest Presents: Jay Royale

Songbyrd
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Get ready to experience the Dopest Hip-Hop show of the year! Join us Thursday October 5th at Songbyrd Music House in Washington, D.C. for an explosive night of beats, rhymes, and non-stop energy. Our carefully curated lineup of talented artists will take t Read more

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Jay Royale

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.