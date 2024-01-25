DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sam Greenfield Rules Tour!

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for the Sam Greenfield Rules tour!

NYC-based artist Sam Greenfield has built a loyal following, drawing in listeners with his irresistible melodies, grooves, vibrant energy and infectious personality.

He’s has made waves with his latest release “ Read more

Hootananny Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sam Greenfield, Oli Howe

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

