FAST MONEY MUSIC

The Victoria
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Free

About

Fast Money Music is the solo project of Nick Hinman, an American-born and East London-based musician and producer, molding his love of post-punk, no wave, protopunk and pop music (the nostalgic and familiar) into something unique and original.

Presented by Citizen Live.

Lineup

Fast Money Music

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

