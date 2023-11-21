DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La band TENDHA è composta da 2 voci, clarinetto basso e batteria. L’ispirazione
artistica deriva dalla passione per le colonne sonore dei videogiochi anni ‘80/’90,
realizzate attraverso la combinazione di non più di quattro strumenti virtuali
contempora
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.