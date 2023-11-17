Top track

Deer Jade - Elevation

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DEER JADE

Halcyon SF
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
From $12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Deer Jade - Elevation
Got a code?

About

DEER JADE the darling of Melodic House + Techno makes her SF debut! SARA AFSHAR + LAZER BEAHM support the Swiss Miss on the rise.

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Halcyon.

Lineup

Deer Jade

Venue

Halcyon SF

314 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.