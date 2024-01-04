DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Boys

The Boileroom
Thu, 4 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£19.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Boys Story

Along with the Sex Pistols, Clash and The Damned, The Boys were part of the first wave of the mid-1970’s UK punk explosion. Armed with an arsenal of killer Steel/Dangerfield songs The Boys became the first UK punk band to sign an album deal Read more

Presented by The Boileroom.

Lineup

The Boys

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

