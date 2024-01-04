DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Boys Story
Along with the Sex Pistols, Clash and The Damned, The Boys were part of the first wave of the mid-1970’s UK punk explosion. Armed with an arsenal of killer Steel/Dangerfield songs The Boys became the first UK punk band to sign an album deal
