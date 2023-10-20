DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Printing House / Aisle Five / Witches Rave

Cobra Lounge
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
$12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Cobra Lounge presents...

Printing House
Aisle Five
Witches Rave

All Ages

Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Aisle Five, Witches Rave, Printing House

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

