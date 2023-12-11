DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Olga Koch Comes From Money (WIP)

The Bill Murray
Mon, 11 Dec, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Star of Mock The Week and QI Olga Koch is bringing a brand new work-in-progress to Angel! She's not really sure what it's about yet, but the title should give you an idea. ★★★★ - The Guardian ★★★★ - The Telegraph ★★★★ - Chortle ★★★★ - The Scotsman

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Olga Koch

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

