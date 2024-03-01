Top track

Maëlle - Flash

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Maëlle

EMB Sannois
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€22.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Maëlle - Flash
Got a code?

About

Après un premier album déjà disque d’or, Maëlle annonce un nouvel opus à l’automne 2023. Elle en dévoile ses contours avec un premier single déjà disponible intitulé « Flash ». On aura également le plaisir de découvrir Maëlle sur scène pour ses tous premie Read more

EMB Sannois

Lineup

Maëlle

Venue

EMB Sannois

2 Rue du Président Georges Pompidou, 95110 Sannois, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.