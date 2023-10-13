DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Augis x l’arawak

La Mano
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:45 pm
DJParis
€10
About

Créateur du Flyin club festival Augis s'appuie sur une selecta tech house pointue et entraînante, ce vendredi il partagera les platines avec l'arawak qui aime nous surprendre avec ses sons afro house tech house mélodiques flamboyants!

Présenté par La Mano.

Venue

La Mano

10 Rue Papillon, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open11:45 pm

