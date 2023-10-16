Top track

Drop Top Lexus

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BIGBABYGUCCI "When You Wake Up" Listening Party

El Cid
Mon, 16 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Drop Top Lexus
Got a code?

About

Hailing from Charlotte, North Carolina, BIGBABYGUCCI began carving out a distinct presence in music from the beginning of his career. With his musical influence coming from listening to a variety of genres growing up, his knack for combining unorthodox pro Read more

Presented by AMG

Lineup

BIGBABYGUCCI

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.