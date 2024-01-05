DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Leggermente frizzante

Capitol
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
TheatrePordenone
From €13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Leggermente Frizzante di Carmine Del Grosso

È uno spettacolo di stand-up comedy nato un po’ per dissetare, un po’ per solleticare, un po’ perché...perchè qualcosa bisogna dire dai, non prendiamoci in giro. Gli ha dato questo titolo, ora tocca a me edit...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Il Deposito.

Lineup

Carmine del Grosso

Venue

Capitol

Via G. Mazzini, 60, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.