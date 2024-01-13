DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tigres Leones + Los Nuevos Hobbies

Dabadaba
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tigres Leones son Javier Marzal (voz y guitarra), Luismi Pérez (guitarra y sintetizador) y Paco Ramírez Gil (batería) y Miguel López Breñas (bajo).

Llevan desde 2013 publicando sus discos con Sonido Muchacho: Mucho Spirito(2013), La Catastrofía (2015), El Read more

Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

Tigres Leones, Nuevos Hobbies

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

