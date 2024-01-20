Top track

Eleven + Eleven

Nine Below Zero play 'The 3 Kings'

The Forge
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

January Blues Festival 2024 presents

NINE BELOW ZERO play

B.B. KING, ALBERT KING & FREDDIE KING - 'THE 3 KINGS'

with very special guests

+ DJ/Host: Snowboy

Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

Nine Below Zero

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

