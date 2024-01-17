Top track

Dele Sosimi Afrobeat Orchestra - Too Much Information - Laolu Remix (Edit)

Dele Sosimi Afrobeat Orchestra

The Jazz Cafe
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dele Sosimi is arguably the most influential artist working in today’s afrobeat scene in London, and we’re delighted that for so long we’ve been able to call The Jazz Cafe the home of his seminal Afrobeat parties.

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Dele Sosimi Afrobeat Orchestra

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

