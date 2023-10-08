Top track

Lekker Presents: Otis Mensah EP Launch

Prachtwerk
Sun, 8 Oct, 2:00 pm
GigsBerlin
About

Otis Mensah, newly Berlin-based experimental hip-hop artist and poet takes to the stage for their headline show in launch of a lekker collective special, the launch of Otis’ new album WINTERSKIN, 7-songs imbued with ballad-like emotion, shyness and claustr Read more

Presented by Lekker Collective.

Lineup

Arletis, Otis Mensah

Venue

Prachtwerk

Ganghoferstraße 2, 12043 Berlin, Germany
Doors open2:00 pm
240 capacity

