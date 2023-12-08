Top track

SCALPING - Chamber

SCALER (Late Show)

Strange Brew
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsBristol
£18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Scaler Live set at Stange Brew

+ DJ set from Daniel Avery

This is an 18+ event (IDs must be shown)

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Daniel Avery, SCALER

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

