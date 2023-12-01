Top track

The Royston Club

Supersonic
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Cold Sweats
About

***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... The Kooks, Two Door Cinema Club & The Libertines

THE ROYSTON CLUB*
(Indie rock - Wrexham, UK)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FILE qui vous garantit une entrée prioritaire JUSQU'A 20H...

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

The Royston Club

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

