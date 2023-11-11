DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Condragulations! Shantay your way to our drag brunch!
You will be when you strut on down to our Drag Race Brunch for exclusive intimate live performances from stars of UK & US Drag Race & London's finest Drag Stars!
You’ll be kicking things off with an h...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.