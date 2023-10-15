Top track

Sports Team - Kutcher

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sports Team

The Eighth Room
Sun, 15 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNashville
$15.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sports Team - Kutcher
Got a code?

About

Playing energetic, guitar-based indie rock with a sharp but playful edge, Sports Team are a band from the North London community of Harlesden whose taut sound is matched to witty lyrics that celebrate flip phones, Ashton Kutcher, and tacky British seaside Read more

Presented by The Eighth Room.

Lineup

Sports Team

Venue

The Eighth Room

2106 8th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37204, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.