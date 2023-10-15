DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Playing energetic, guitar-based indie rock with a sharp but playful edge, Sports Team are a band from the North London community of Harlesden whose taut sound is matched to witty lyrics that celebrate flip phones, Ashton Kutcher, and tacky British seaside
