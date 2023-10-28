DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The 4th Annual Covers Night - Benefit Show for Noise for Now

Zebulon
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
Los Angeles
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The 4th Annual Covers Night - Benefit Show for Noise for Now

Fire of Love (the Gun Club) ft. members of Warm Drag, Hunx & His Punx, Emily Rose and the Rounders, Cold Showers, Radar Eyes & Cococoma

Hee Haw (the Birthday Party) ft. members of Austin Leonar Read more

Presented by WØM & Zebulon.

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

