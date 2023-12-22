Top track

Davide Shorty - Battiti in parole

Davide Shorty // Fuori Fuoco Solo Tour

Officina San Domenico
Fri, 22 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsAndria
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Davide Sciortino, in arte Davide Shorty, nasce in Sicilia, a Palermo, il 27 giugno 1989. Dal 2010 Davide vive a Londra.

A partire dal 2000 circa mette a segno numerose collaborazioni musicali con band come i Combomastas’, i Retrospective For Love e i Funk Read more

Presentato da Capitalsu

Venue

Officina San Domenico

Via Sant'angelo Dei Meli 36, 76123 Andria provincia di Barletta-Andria-Trani, Italia
Doors open9:00 pm

