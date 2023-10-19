DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Trust Us, We Are Doctors!

The Bill Murray
Thu, 19 Oct, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Stefania Licari hosts a fabulous line-up of awards winning medic-comics.

Featuring Kwame Asante, Sami Abu Wardeh and Benji Waterstones.

Stefania is an actor and comedian, best known for her hit stand-up show MEDICO and the award-winning online series MY Read more

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Kwame Asante, Sami Abu Wardeh

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.