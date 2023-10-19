DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dred Bey + Universo Afterparty

Cadavra
Thu, 19 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
From €8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dred Bey prsenta Flashback, su último disco junto a colaboraciones de lujo, pero no llega solo, ya que contará con la ayuda de Juliett, una artista emergente que presentará en solitario Unseen Realities.

Organizado por CADAVRA.

Dred Bey, Juliett., Danonino and 1 more

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

