New Wave Magazine Presents: Xscape

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

New Wave proudly presents XScape, an electrifying music event that promises to be a night of unparalleled entertainment.

Embracing the vibrant music scene and showcasing some of the most exciting emerging artists, XScape invites music enthusiasts from all Read more

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Lineup

1
Felixthe1st, Downtown kayoto, cityboymoe and 1 more

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

